Indore News: Traffic Cops Took Action Against Over 150 Violators In A Single Day | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic management police launched a drive in busy areas such as Dawa Bazar, Jawahar Marg, Airport Road and Vijay Nagar and took action against hundreds of violators on Sunday.

DCP (Traffic) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi said that patrolling teams have been continuously active across all four traffic zones of the city to control congestion and improve traffic conditions.

On Sunday, the teams monitored major roads, crowded markets and high-traffic areas throughout the day. Action was also taken against owners of illegally and haphazardly parked vehicles.

The teams remained active in several areas, including Kalani Nagar, Airport Road, Khajrana, Vijay Nagar, Railway Station, MG Road, Rajwada, Jawahar Marg and other busy routes across all four police zones.

Tripathi claimed that continuous patrolling has begun to show positive results. Illegal parking has decreased in many busy markets and roads, and traffic flow has become smoother than before.

Due to the constant presence of traffic police teams, drivers are becoming more aware of traffic rules. In crowded areas, quick traffic management has helped reduce traffic jams. Awareness among citizens and shopkeepers about proper parking has also increased.

During the drive, more than 150 vehicles were targeted, and hundreds of improperly parked vehicles were removed from no-parking zones. The teams used wheel locks, cranes and issued challans against rule violators.

He said that traffic police officials are also regularly meeting with traders and residents, urging them to use designated parking spaces and to follow traffic rules. Due to these continuous efforts, traffic conditions in many parts of Indore have improved, providing relief to the public.

The traffic police have said that such special drives will continue in the coming days with strict enforcement and regular patrolling across the city. During the drive, teams also urged people to follow traffic rules and to cooperate in maintaining proper arrangements.