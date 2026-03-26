Indore News: Track Testing Of Pithampur-Dhar Rail Section Completed |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Significant progress has been made in the Indore-Dahod new rail line project, with track testing successfully conducted on the 38.26-km section between Pithampur and Dhar on Wednesday.

Mukesh Kumar, public relations officer of the Ratlam Division, said electrification and signalling works on the section are progressing rapidly.

He said construction of infrastructure, including station buildings, platforms, circulating areas and covered sheds, at Pithampur, Sagour, Gunawad and Dhar stations is also underway.

Under the supervision of Vineet Gupta, Chief Administrative Officer (Construction), an engine trial using a tower wagon was conducted between Pithampur and Dhar.

During the trial, the tower wagon covered the 38.26-km distance in 54 minutes, with a maximum speed of about 50kmph, indicating the quality of the track and progress of the project.

Chief Engineer (Construction) WR Dheeraj Kumar, Deputy Chief Engineer (Construction) Indore Ankur Singh, and other officials and supervisors were present.

Officials said that once completed, the Indore-Dahod rail line will strengthen connectivity in the region, boost industrial and economic activity, and improve transport facilities for residents.