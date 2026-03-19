Indore News: Toxic Fumes Hospitalise 11 After Major Fire Breaks Out | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major fire broke out at a pest control manufacturing unit in the Palda industrial area under the Bhanwarkuan police station limits on Wednesday morning, creating a hazardous chemical situation.

The blaze, which started around 11 am, sent 11 workers to hospital after they inhaled toxic gases released by burning pesticides.

The factory, owned by Hatim Ali, produces various chemical pesticides, including rat and bedbug killers. As the fire spread through the facility, the stored chemicals reacted to the heat, releasing poisonous fumes that caused immediate, severe respiratory distress among the staff.

According to ACP Vijay Chaudhary, emergency teams moved quickly to evacuate the premises. “As soon as the information was received, police and fire brigade teams reached the spot. Between 10 and 11 employees who fell ill due to toxic gas exposure were immediately admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment,” he said.

The fire brigade brought the flames under control by 1 pm, using about 1,000 litres of water. While the factory owner confirmed that about a dozen employees were on site at the time of the incident, the exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined.