Indore News: Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case, Accused Booked For Assaulting Neighbours | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Shalom James, an accused in the high-profile Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, has been booked by Lasudia police for allegedly assaulting his neighbours following a dispute over bursting crackers, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 11 pm on March 8 in the Mahalaxmi Nagar area when the victims were bursting firecrackers while celebrating India’s victory in the T20 World Cup, and the accused began arguing over it.

According to police, Sachin Verma, alias Kumawat, lodged a complaint stating that his family was celebrating and bursting firecrackers in front of their house after the T20 World Cup final match had concluded.

The situation turned violent when James objected, stating that his cars were parked nearby, and began abusing them. When Sachin’s brother Sumit attempted to intervene and objected to the abusive behaviour, James and his accomplice Vikas Soni assaulted both Sumit and Sachin.

Family members and other neighbours intervened. While fleeing the scene, James allegedly threatened them with dire consequences if they argued with him again.

ACP Parag Saini told media persons that police have registered a case against James and his accomplice under Sections 115(2), 351(3), 296(a) and 3(5) of the BNS. Police have verified James’s previous criminal record and found him to have been involved in destruction of evidence earlier. He is currently on bail, and police are gathering court documents to seek its cancellation.

Meghalaya police had earlier booked James for his role in destruction of evidence in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case. He had reportedly taken a building on contract from a builder and used it to hide the prime suspect, Sonam, Raghuvanshi’s wife.

James also disposed of a pistol in a drain and was allegedly involved in the disappearance of a bag filled with cash. He was arrested and taken to Shillong at the time and is currently out on bail.