Indore News: Tori Corner’s Ger To Complete 78 Years | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The ger (traditional procession) of Rang Panchami at Tori Corner will complete 78 years this year, retaining its historic identity even as its scale and style have evolved over time.

Ger organisers Shekhar Giri and Shiv Gupta said the celebration began with large cauldrons filled with coloured water.

“The eldest would take the first dip before joining the procession,” they said, adding that every participant immersed themselves before stepping into the ger. “It was believed that whoever took the dip truly became part of the ger.”

They said that during the Holkar era, the royal family played colours with citizens at Rajwada before the procession advanced. Later, the late Babulal Giri and Chhoto Lal Giri organised the ger at Tori Corner. Since 1984, Shekhar Giri has been leading the tradition.

“In those days there were no water guns. We fitted nozzles to bicycle air pumps to spray colours,” Giri said. As the procession moved towards Rajwada, residents welcomed participants by throwing coloured water from rooftops. Drumbeats, gulal and phag songs became its hallmark.

Over the years, bicycle pumps gave way to pesticide sprayers, bullock carts carrying drums, tractor trolleys with diesel pumps and later boring machines. “Now large tankers and high-pressure sprayers are used,” the organisers said.

They said the ger has symbolised communal harmony, with people from all communities participating together, and noted that women’s participation has increased steadily.

The ger will begin at 10.30am with police deployment along the route. “It is a festival of joy. Mischief is acceptable only within limits,” the organisers said, adding that the celebration continues to preserve Indore’s cultural heritage.