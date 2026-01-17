Indore News: Three, Including Two Girls, Caught With MD Drugs; School Principal Also Detained |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After the arrest of a school principal belonging to Bhopal with MD drugs, police arrested three more accused including two young women in a major action against an interstate drug trafficking gang.

Additional DCP (Zone-2) Amrendra Singh said that Kanadiya police station staff first arrested Aban Shakil, a resident of Bhopal with MD drugs on January 12. He is a school principal and was living a luxury lifestyle while secretly involved in drug trafficking. His Thar vehicle was also seized during his arrest. During questioning, he allegedly revealed the name of another drug trafficker named Vaibhav alias Arun alias Baba Sharma.

After that the police managed to arrest Vaibhav from near DPS School on Bypass Road. When the police team tried to stop the car, the accused attempted to run away but was caught and recovered MD drugs from him.

Two young women sitting in the car were also caught. They were identified as Rishu Jha alias Neha from Andheri East, Mumbai and Alisha Masih alias Jenny from Ratlam. MD drugs were found hidden in their clothes. During interrogation, they allegedly admitted that they used to supply MD drugs at club and bar parties along with Vaibhav alias Baba.

Police said the gang used to organise big parties in the name of an event company and supplied drugs there. The girls were used to avoiding police checking and to easily approach customers.

Police claimed that the gang supplied drugs in Indore as well as in Goa and other states. In total, 15.95 grams of MD drugs have been seized from all the accused. Two SUVs were also seized and the accused were booked under the relevant section of the NDPS Act and the police are trying to trace the full network and drug supply sources.