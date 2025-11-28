 Indore News: Three-Day Constitution Day Event Concludes At Sri Aurobindo Institute Of Law
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Three-Day Constitution Day Event Concludes At Sri Aurobindo Institute Of Law

Indore News: Three-Day Constitution Day Event Concludes At Sri Aurobindo Institute Of Law

Constitution Day serves as a reminder not only of our fundamental rights but also of the duties every citizen must fulfill with sincerity. This message was highlighted by Dr Mahak Bhandari, pro-chancellor of Sri Aurobindo University and managing director of SAIMS, while inaugurating a three-day special event organised at Sri Aurobindo Institute of Law to mark Constitution Day.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 11:52 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Three-Day Constitution Day Event Concludes At Sri Aurobindo Institute Of Law |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Constitution Day serves as a reminder not only of our fundamental rights but also of the duties every citizen must fulfill with sincerity. This message was highlighted by Dr Mahak Bhandari, pro-chancellor of Sri Aurobindo University and managing director of SAIMS, while inaugurating a three-day special event organised at Sri Aurobindo Institute of Law to mark Constitution Day.

He emphasised that in today’s time, it is essential for doctors to be aware of their constitutional rights and responsibilities, as this awareness helps them avoid complications in both personal and professional spheres.

Read Also
Indore News: Girl Falls Off E-Rickshaw Carrying 23 Kids, Injured
article-image

Dean and director of the Institute, Prof (Dr) Rajeev Kumar Jain, stated that doctors are increasingly showing interest in understanding legal procedures and the laws created for them. This is why several doctors and paramedical professionals are pursuing legal education alongside regular law students.

The event was attended by provost and vice-chancellor Dr Jyoti Bindal, vice-chancellor Dr AK Mishra, dean (Student Welfare) Dr Jayshree Tapadia, registrar Dr Anand Mishra and other distinguished guests.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Govt Bars Use Of Aadhaar As Proof Of Date Of Birth After UIDAI Clarification
Uttar Pradesh Govt Bars Use Of Aadhaar As Proof Of Date Of Birth After UIDAI Clarification
Mumbai News: Lawyer’s Letter On Lack Of Emergency Medical Facilities In Courts Converted Into PIL
Mumbai News: Lawyer’s Letter On Lack Of Emergency Medical Facilities In Courts Converted Into PIL
Mumbai Fraud: Khar Police Book Director For Cheating Actress Of ₹71.50 Lakh In Film Investment Deal
Mumbai Fraud: Khar Police Book Director For Cheating Actress Of ₹71.50 Lakh In Film Investment Deal
PNB Fraud Case: Special Court Rejects Plea To Drop FEO Proceedings Against Mehul Choksi; ED Says Extradition Still Pending
PNB Fraud Case: Special Court Rejects Plea To Drop FEO Proceedings Against Mehul Choksi; ED Says Extradition Still Pending

According to Nagesh Chaturvedi, the three-day celebration featured a range of academic, legal and cultural activities. Students enthusiastically participated in essay writing, debates, singing, portrait-making and a mock trial competition where they showcased strong legal reasoning.

Participants were also administered an oath of constitutional values and ethical conduct. The event aimed to enhance students’ academic vision, cultural expression and sense of responsible citizenship.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Teen Couple Dies On Railway Track In Meghnagar; Instagram Post Before Incident Points To...

MP News: Teen Couple Dies On Railway Track In Meghnagar; Instagram Post Before Incident Points To...

Indore News: Three-Day Constitution Day Event Concludes At Sri Aurobindo Institute Of Law

Indore News: Three-Day Constitution Day Event Concludes At Sri Aurobindo Institute Of Law

MP News: Supreme Court Seeks Answers On Madhya Pradesh Police Alleged Evidence Fabrication

MP News: Supreme Court Seeks Answers On Madhya Pradesh Police Alleged Evidence Fabrication

Indore News: ‘Set Up Internal Panels In Departments Having Over 10 Women Staff’

Indore News: ‘Set Up Internal Panels In Departments Having Over 10 Women Staff’

MP News: SDM Posted In Mandsaur District Booked For Harassing Wife

MP News: SDM Posted In Mandsaur District Booked For Harassing Wife