Indore News: Three-Day Constitution Day Event Concludes At Sri Aurobindo Institute Of Law |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Constitution Day serves as a reminder not only of our fundamental rights but also of the duties every citizen must fulfill with sincerity. This message was highlighted by Dr Mahak Bhandari, pro-chancellor of Sri Aurobindo University and managing director of SAIMS, while inaugurating a three-day special event organised at Sri Aurobindo Institute of Law to mark Constitution Day.

He emphasised that in today’s time, it is essential for doctors to be aware of their constitutional rights and responsibilities, as this awareness helps them avoid complications in both personal and professional spheres.

Dean and director of the Institute, Prof (Dr) Rajeev Kumar Jain, stated that doctors are increasingly showing interest in understanding legal procedures and the laws created for them. This is why several doctors and paramedical professionals are pursuing legal education alongside regular law students.

The event was attended by provost and vice-chancellor Dr Jyoti Bindal, vice-chancellor Dr AK Mishra, dean (Student Welfare) Dr Jayshree Tapadia, registrar Dr Anand Mishra and other distinguished guests.

According to Nagesh Chaturvedi, the three-day celebration featured a range of academic, legal and cultural activities. Students enthusiastically participated in essay writing, debates, singing, portrait-making and a mock trial competition where they showcased strong legal reasoning.

Participants were also administered an oath of constitutional values and ethical conduct. The event aimed to enhance students’ academic vision, cultural expression and sense of responsible citizenship.