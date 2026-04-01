Indore News: The New I-T Regime Comes Into Force From April 1 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taxpayers must prepare to transition to the new income tax regime under the Income Tax Act, 2025, which aims to be simpler for compliant taxpayers while strengthening action against evasion. The provisions of the new Act will come into effect from April 1.

The Free Press explains key provisions of the Act with inputs from senior chartered accountant SN Goyal. Here are 16 key changes that taxpayers and professionals should note:

Replaces 1961 Act

The new Act replaces the Income Tax Act, 1961. The number of sections has been reduced from over 800 to 536.

Tax Year Introduced

The concept of “assessment year” has been removed and replaced with a single “tax year”.

No Change in Tax Slabs

Existing tax rates remain unchanged.

Tax Rebate Continues

The rebate under Section 87A remains, keeping tax liability at zero for incomes up to Rs12 lakh. The rebate is available up to Rs 60,000.

New Tax Regime Default

The new tax regime remains the default, with lower rates and fewer deductions. The old regime continues as an option.

Increase in Allowances

Education allowance: Rs100 to Rs3,000 per month per child

Hostel allowance: Rs300 to Rs9,000 per month per child

Interest-free loan limit increased from Rs20,000 to Rs2,00,000

Revised Compliance Forms

Form 16 becomes Form 130

Form 16A becomes Form 131

Form 26AS becomes Form 168

Simplified ITR Timeline

ITR-1/2: July 31

ITR-3/4 (non-audit): August 31

Updated return (ITR-U): Window extended up to four years, deadline March 31

STT Increased for Derivatives

Higher Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on options premiums and futures trades, increasing costs for active traders.

Buyback Tax Shifted to Investors

Tax on buybacks will now be treated as capital gains in the hands of investors.

Reduced TCS Rates

LRS (education/medical): 5% reduced to 2%

Overseas tour packages: up to 20% reduced to 2%

Simplified TDS/TCS System

Centralised Form 15G/15H system

Automated lower or nil TDS certificates

PAN-based transaction tracking

Foreign Asset Disclosure Scheme

Applicable for undisclosed foreign assets up to Rs1 crore, with a one-time six-month window and immunity from prosecution upon disclosure.

Crypto Reporting Tightened

Tax remains at 30%, with penalties up to 200% of the tax amount for non-reporting.

Fully Digital Tax Administration

Faceless assessment

Automated processing

Reduced manual interface

PAN Rules

PAN mandatory for transactions exceeding Rs10 lakh in a financial year

Vehicle purchases above Rs5 lakh

Property purchases above Rs20 lakh

Payments to restaurants and hotels exceeding Rs1 lakh annually