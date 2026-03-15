Indore News: Teen Imli Inferno; Three Parked Buses Reduced To Charred Frames | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a bus parking lot near Teen Imli Bus Stand, gutting three buses on Saturday night.

The blaze reportedly started in a bus that had been stationary for the past one-and-a-half months and quickly spread to two other vehicles parked nearby. No casualties were reported as passengers were not on board at the time of the incident.

The incident occurred around 8 pm when flames suddenly erupted from one of the parked buses and spread to two adjacent buses that had just been parked after dropping off passengers. On receiving the information, teams from Bhanwarkuan Police Station and the Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations.

Fire Brigade sub-inspector Santosh Dubey said fire tenders were dispatched immediately to contain the blaze. Due to the intensity of the fire, approximately 25,000 litres of water were required to completely extinguish the flames. As a precautionary measure, other buses parked in the vicinity were shifted to a safer location to prevent further damage.

The exact cause of the fire could not be ascertained. Police said the bus where the fire originated had been out of operation and parked at the same spot for 45 days.