Indore News: Taxi Driver Kills Self, Accuses SI Of ‘Harassment’; SI Suspended

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A taxi driver allegedly committed suicide after filming a video message accusing a sub-inspector (SI) of assault and extortion in the Rau police station area.

The deceased was identified as Abhishek Patil, a resident of Palash Parisar. Following the incident, the si has been suspended, and a thorough investigation by ACP Gandhi Nagar is underway.

The incident originated from a road accident on Monday night involving Patil’s car and another vehicle. According to the video recorded by Patil before his death, SI Manohar Pal, posted at the Rajendra Nagar police station, allegedly intervened in the matter.

Patil claimed that although the accident was caused by the other driver suddenly applying the brakes, Pal favoured the other party. The driver of the second vehicle initially demanded Rs 25,000 for repairs, but Patil offered to get the car fixed himself.

Patil alleged that Pal subsequently took him to the police station, assaulted him, and demanded Rs 50,000 to release his car, threatening to send him to jail if he did not comply.

After returning home late at night, Patil recorded a video detailing his ordeal and sent it to his family members before hanging himself. On Tuesday morning, his family discovered his body in his rented flat.

In the video, Patil requested senior police officials to review CCTV footage from the Rajendra Nagar police station to verify his claims of harassment. He said that while the Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge and other staff behaved professionally, Pal specifically targeted and pressured him.

Police conducted the post-mortem on Tuesday and handed over the body to the family. Patil’s mobile phone has been seized for forensic examination.

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SI suspended based on preliminary allegations

DCP Krishan Lalchandani said that SI Manohar Pal has been suspended with immediate effect based on preliminary allegations. ACP Nidhi Saxena has been appointed to lead the probe. A detailed report is expected within three days. The DCP said that Patil had a prior criminal record, including a robbery case registered at the Kishanganj police station.

While the police have yet to confirm the Rs 50,000 bribe demand, the investigation is focusing on the SI's conduct and the sequence of events at the police station.