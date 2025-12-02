 Indore News: Tattoo Of Girlfriend Costs Man Divorce Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Tattoo Of Girlfriend Costs Man Divorce Case

Indore News: Tattoo Of Girlfriend Costs Man Divorce Case

The couple married in January 2011 at Arya Samaj Temple, Bhagirathpura, and has a child. According to the wife, the husband and his family repeatedly harassed and humiliated her due to her Scheduled Caste background, forced her to clean bathrooms, and made a Rs 10 lakh dowry demand. A complaint in the women’s police station is already registered, and the in-laws are presently out on bail.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 11:45 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an extraordinary case, a businessman lost his divorce petition after the family court found that he had secretly tattooed his girlfriend’s name on his hand, posted it on Instagram and later tried to hide it during court proceedings. His refusal to show the tattooed hand led the court to draw an adverse inference, ultimately exposing his extramarital relationship and false allegations against his doctor wife.

The couple married in January 2011 at Arya Samaj Temple, Bhagirathpura and has a child. According to the wife, the husband and his family repeatedly harassed and humiliated her due to her Scheduled Caste background, forced her to clean bathrooms and made a Rs 10 lakh dowry demand. A complaint in the women’s police station is already registered and the in-laws are presently out on bail.

Read Also
26-Year-Old Woman Divorced On Road After Dowry Demands Were Not Met In MP’s Datia
article-image

Despite reconciliation attempts, the husband left his wife and child in 2017, claiming he had business in other cities. However, evidence later showed he was actually staying in Indore and increasing contact with other women. In 2020, he filed a divorce petition alleging cruelty and desertion and claiming that the wife had “hidden her vitiligo condition.”

But the wife produced the Arya Samaj wedding photographs clearly showing the white patches on her hands, proving the allegation false.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Agencies Uncover ₹2,000-Crore Illegal Cough Syrup Trade Spanning Multiple States; Lookout Notice Issued
Uttar Pradesh News: Agencies Uncover ₹2,000-Crore Illegal Cough Syrup Trade Spanning Multiple States; Lookout Notice Issued
Igatpuri Call Centre Scam: CBI Says Syndicate Operated ‘Moving Shadow’ Network Across 2 States; Was Senior Officer’s Transfer A Coincidence? (FPJ-Exclusive)
Igatpuri Call Centre Scam: CBI Says Syndicate Operated ‘Moving Shadow’ Network Across 2 States; Was Senior Officer’s Transfer A Coincidence? (FPJ-Exclusive)
Mumbai Crime: Dharavi Factory Owners Extorted By Fake BMC Officials; 1 Accused Arrested, 3 On Run
Mumbai Crime: Dharavi Factory Owners Extorted By Fake BMC Officials; 1 Accused Arrested, 3 On Run
Mumbai Crime: Dindoshi Sessions Court Sentences Auto-Rickshaw Driver To 10 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping 62-Year-Old Woman In 2018
Mumbai Crime: Dindoshi Sessions Court Sentences Auto-Rickshaw Driver To 10 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping 62-Year-Old Woman In 2018

The turning point came when the husband posted an Instagram status flaunting a tattoo on his hand, dedicated to another woman. His own friend informed the wife about the tattoo. During cross-examination, when he was asked to show his hand, the husband covered his arm with long sleeves and refused, calling it a “personal matter.” This strengthened the suspicion of intentional concealment.

The wife also submitted photographs of the husband with other women, further proving his misconduct.

After reviewing the complete record, the family court concluded that the wife had not deserted her husband; rather the husband himself abandoned her and their child by leaving them in a rented flat.

The court said that a person could not be allowed to benefit from his own wrongdoing and dismissed the divorce petition entirely.

The judgment brings long-awaited relief to the wife and stands as a reminder that digital footprints, tattoos, photographs and social media posts can decisively influence legal outcomes.

Dr Rupali Rathore

The husband created a false story that the wife hid her vitiligo, but the wedding photos made the truth evident. The court delivered justice by exposing the fabricated narrative.”

Advocate Dr Rupali Rathore

We advised the wife to monitor his social media activity. His tattoo and his refusal to show it in court clearly revealed his dishonest intention.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Four Booked For Illegal Storage, Of Fortified Rice And Wheat; 101 Sacks Of Rice, 127...

Indore News: Four Booked For Illegal Storage, Of Fortified Rice And Wheat; 101 Sacks Of Rice, 127...

Indore News: Wife, In-Laws Booked For Man’s Suicide

Indore News: Wife, In-Laws Booked For Man’s Suicide

Indore News: Tattoo Of Girlfriend Costs Man Divorce Case

Indore News: Tattoo Of Girlfriend Costs Man Divorce Case

Indore News: 37-Year-Old Man Succumbs To Injuries After Being Run Over By Truck

Indore News: 37-Year-Old Man Succumbs To Injuries After Being Run Over By Truck

MP News: ₹195 Crore Spent On Investors’ Meet, ₹34 Crore On CM Mohan Yadav’s Foreign Trips

MP News: ₹195 Crore Spent On Investors’ Meet, ₹34 Crore On CM Mohan Yadav’s Foreign Trips