Indore News: Tattoo Of Girlfriend Costs Man Divorce Case

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an extraordinary case, a businessman lost his divorce petition after the family court found that he had secretly tattooed his girlfriend’s name on his hand, posted it on Instagram and later tried to hide it during court proceedings. His refusal to show the tattooed hand led the court to draw an adverse inference, ultimately exposing his extramarital relationship and false allegations against his doctor wife.

The couple married in January 2011 at Arya Samaj Temple, Bhagirathpura and has a child. According to the wife, the husband and his family repeatedly harassed and humiliated her due to her Scheduled Caste background, forced her to clean bathrooms and made a Rs 10 lakh dowry demand. A complaint in the women’s police station is already registered and the in-laws are presently out on bail.

Despite reconciliation attempts, the husband left his wife and child in 2017, claiming he had business in other cities. However, evidence later showed he was actually staying in Indore and increasing contact with other women. In 2020, he filed a divorce petition alleging cruelty and desertion and claiming that the wife had “hidden her vitiligo condition.”

But the wife produced the Arya Samaj wedding photographs clearly showing the white patches on her hands, proving the allegation false.

The turning point came when the husband posted an Instagram status flaunting a tattoo on his hand, dedicated to another woman. His own friend informed the wife about the tattoo. During cross-examination, when he was asked to show his hand, the husband covered his arm with long sleeves and refused, calling it a “personal matter.” This strengthened the suspicion of intentional concealment.

The wife also submitted photographs of the husband with other women, further proving his misconduct.

After reviewing the complete record, the family court concluded that the wife had not deserted her husband; rather the husband himself abandoned her and their child by leaving them in a rented flat.

The court said that a person could not be allowed to benefit from his own wrongdoing and dismissed the divorce petition entirely.

The judgment brings long-awaited relief to the wife and stands as a reminder that digital footprints, tattoos, photographs and social media posts can decisively influence legal outcomes.

Dr Rupali Rathore

The husband created a false story that the wife hid her vitiligo, but the wedding photos made the truth evident. The court delivered justice by exposing the fabricated narrative.”

Advocate Dr Rupali Rathore

We advised the wife to monitor his social media activity. His tattoo and his refusal to show it in court clearly revealed his dishonest intention.”