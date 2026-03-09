Indore News: Swachh City Cleans Rangpanchami Ger Route In Mere 34 Minutes | Reperesentative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a remarkable display of civic efficiency, the entire route of Indore’s Rangpanchami ger, particularly the city’s iconic Rajwada area, was cleaned in just 34 minutes after the massive procession concluded on Saturday.

Lakhs of people had gathered for the traditional celebration, during which thousands of tonnes of colours, gulal and water were sprayed across the ger route as part of the festive revelry.

Soon after the celebrations ended, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) launched a special cleanliness drive, swiftly restoring the route to its original condition. The rapid clean-up once again underlined why Indore continues to be recognised across the country for its exceptional sanitation standards.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal remained present throughout the special cleanliness campaign, overseeing the operation on the ground.

Earlier in the day, lakh of residents and visitors participated in the city’s historic Rangpanchami ger, celebrating with great enthusiasm. Several vehicles sprayed colours, gulal and water along the procession route, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere across the city.

To ensure immediate restoration of cleanliness after the celebrations, the municipal corporation had deployed extensive resources in advance. These included 10 sweeping machines, seven dumpers, six JCB machines, three long-hauling vehicles, three tractors, 30 open vehicles and 20 jet pressure machines, along with a dedicated team of more than 400 sanitation workers.

The teams began the clean-up operation immediately after the procession passed, focusing on the ger route and adjoining areas. Special arrangements were also made at multiple points along the route for temporary garbage collection to facilitate quick disposal and efficient waste management.