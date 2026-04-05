Indore News: Spy Camera In Office Washroom; Sweeper Held | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A sweeper has been arrested for installing a spy camera in a common washroom at a private office complex near Janjeerwala Square, police said on Sunday.

The matter came to light on Friday after the building management received a complaint about a hidden mobile camera in the washroom. An internal inquiry led to the identification of the suspect as Shubham Wankhede, a resident of Amar Tekri, who was employed as cleaning staff.

During the inquiry, videos recorded inside the washroom were found on his mobile phone. Police said the footage appears to have been captured through a mobile application linked to the spy camera device.

On Saturday, the management lodged an FIR. Tukoganj police station in-charge Jitendra Yadav said Wankhede was arrested and has allegedly confessed to placing the device in the washroom. Based on his statement, police seized the mobile phone used in the crime.

Police are questioning the suspect to ascertain the motive, possible data leak and whether others were involved.

Yadav said the suspect had joined the workplace about a month ago and had installed the device around two days before it was detected. Two videos were recovered from his phone.

A case has been registered under Sections 77 and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway, and electronic devices have been sent for forensic analysis.