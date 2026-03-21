"Sent Them Smiling, Lost Them Forever in Blaze" | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rajesh Jain, husband of Ruchika and father of Rashi and Tanay, who died in the blaze, said he had sent his family to Indore happily but did not know it would be the last time he saw them.

Rajesh said, “When my family planned to visit Indore to meet their grandparents, my daughter Rashi insisted that I travel with them, saying, ‘We’ll go and return together.’ I refused due to prior work commitments. I am numb.”

He said that after the children’s exams, Ruchika planned the visit to Indore, where her parents, Vijay Sethiya and Suman, were staying for medical treatment. “She wanted to take care of her father and also let the children spend time with their grandparents. She said they would return before schools reopened,” he said.

Spoke at 8 pm on ill-fated night’

Ruchika and the children left Bihar on March 15 and reached Indore on the morning of March 17. Rajesh said he last spoke to his wife around 8 pm that night.

“I asked about her parents and told her to confirm when we should book return tickets, as my children’s schools reopen on April 1. She said she would call me again at 10 pm, but both of us fell asleep,” he said.

“The next morning, I received a call from my brother-in-law informing me about the incident,” he added.

Could not see family for last time

Rajesh said he could not see his wife and children for the last time or perform their last rites.

“We immediately tried booking flights after getting the news, but there was no direct flight to Indore. We travelled from Bihar via Kolkata and reached Indore around 9.30 pm. By then, the last rites were over,” he said.

Family members informed him that the bodies were in a severely damaged condition and the cremation could not be delayed.

Sent Kartik along for safety

Kartik, also known as Chhotu, who had just completed his Class 10 board exams, had accompanied Ruchika and the children. Rajesh said he had sent Kartik along considering the long journey.

“My children were young, and my wife was travelling alone with them from Bihar to Indore. For safety, I thought a young person should accompany them. I never imagined he too would fall victim to such a tragedy,” he said.

PROBE TEAMS

Meanwhile, electrical safety teams, comprising experts from West Discom and the electric vehicle company, inspected the residence of businessman Manoj Pugliya in Brajeshwari Annex on Friday, where the fire claimed eight lives.

The district administration has constituted teams with experts from various departments and the vehicle manufacturer to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

Tilak Nagar police station in-charge Manish Lodha said, “Inspections by different departments are ongoing at the site. On Friday, experts from West Discom and the EV company examined equipment, wiring and other aspects to determine the cause.”

He added that the site will remain secured until all inspections are completed and further action will be based on the reports.

Police have also seized the DVR of cameras installed at the house. It was damaged in the fire and efforts are under way to recover data.