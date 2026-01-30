 Indore News: Savarna Sena Holds Protest Rally Against New UGC Equity Rules, Submits Memorandum To Prime Minister
Members of Savarna Sena staged a protest rally in Indore against the “New UGC Equity Rules,” marching with shrouds tied on their heads and submitting a memorandum to the Prime Minister. Led by Savarna Sena and Parshuram Sena leaders, protesters raised slogans and alleged scuffles with police. Later, they distributed sweets at Regal Square, welcoming the Supreme Court’s stay on the disputed rules.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 12:09 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hours before Supreme Court stayed “New UGC Equity Rules”, members of Savarna Sena on Thursday staged a protest rally by tying shrouds around their heads and marched in a show of dissent.

They submitted a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister. The protest was followed by the distribution of sweets at Regal Square to mark the Supreme Court’s recent stay on the disputed decision.

Led by leaders including Dharmendra Singh Gautam of Savarna Sena, Pandit Anoop Shukla of Parshuram Sena Madhya Pradesh, the rally went from Gandhi Hall to Divisional Commissioner’s office. During the protest, slogans such as “Hindu Unity Zindabad,” “Withdraw the UGC Black Law,” and “Jai Jai Siyaram” were raised.

Later in the day, around 2 pm, Savarna Sena workers welcomed the Supreme Court’s stay order, in which the court observed that the concerned law could be misused and therefore summoned the related authorities.

