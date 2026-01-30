Indore News: Savarna Sena Holds Protest Rally Against New UGC Equity Rules, Submits Memorandum To Prime Minister

Indore News: Savarna Sena Holds Protest Rally, Submits Memorandum To Prime Minister |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hours before Supreme Court stayed “New UGC Equity Rules”, members of Savarna Sena on Thursday staged a protest rally by tying shrouds around their heads and marched in a show of dissent.

They submitted a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister. The protest was followed by the distribution of sweets at Regal Square to mark the Supreme Court’s recent stay on the disputed decision.

Led by leaders including Dharmendra Singh Gautam of Savarna Sena, Pandit Anoop Shukla of Parshuram Sena Madhya Pradesh, the rally went from Gandhi Hall to Divisional Commissioner’s office. During the protest, slogans such as “Hindu Unity Zindabad,” “Withdraw the UGC Black Law,” and “Jai Jai Siyaram” were raised.

Protesters alleged that police resorted to scuffles while stopping the rally with barricades; however, Savarna Sena members crossed the barricades and handed over the memorandum to the joint commissioner DS Randa.

Later in the day, around 2 pm, Savarna Sena workers welcomed the Supreme Court’s stay order, in which the court observed that the concerned law could be misused and therefore summoned the related authorities.