Indore News: Sari Walkathon Spreads Cleanliness Message Across City -- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Sari Walkathon was organised in Indore to mark International Women’s Day by the Indore Municipal Corporation and The World Fitness, where women spread the message of cleanliness and a plastic-free city.

The event began from Nehru Stadium on Sunday morning, passed through Daly College Road, and concluded at the stadium premises.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava and Health In-charge Ashwini Shukla were also present on the occasion.

The objective of the event was to create awareness among women about cleanliness, environmental protection, and healthy lifestyles. Participants were encouraged to give up single-use plastic and adopt cloth bags and eco-friendly alternatives.

Appeal to maintain cleanliness

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava urged citizens to stop using single-use plastic and actively contribute to maintaining the city's clean reputation. He said that participation from every citizen is essential to sustain the cleanliness records Indore has achieved.

The Municipal Corporation believes that only through public participation and awareness can Indore further strengthen its leading position in cleanliness.

He also appealed to citizens to deposit unused items at the Triple R (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) Centre and participate in the “Waste to Best” campaign. The event emerged as a symbol of women’s empowerment and environmental protection.

Women played significant role in nation-building

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said that women have played a crucial role in empowering the nation and in making Indore number one in cleanliness.

He stated that women took to the streets through the Saree Walkathon to spread the message of cleanliness and a city free from single-use plastic.

Congratulating all the participants, he expressed confidence that with their continued support and leadership, Indore will secure the top position in cleanliness rankings for the ninth time.

Over 500 women participate

More than 500 women, dressed in sarees, participated in the event and promoted the message of a plastic-free Indore, cleanliness, and environmental protection.