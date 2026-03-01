Indore News: National Science Day 2026 Celebration At RRCAT, Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): National Science Day is observed across India every year on February 28 to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect by Sir CV Raman, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930 and later honored with the Bharat Ratna in 1954.

To mark the occasion, the Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT), a premier R&D unit under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), organized a two-day National Science Day (NSD-2026) celebration on February 28 and March 1, 2026.

This year's theme, Women in Science: Catalysing Viksit Bharat, highlighted the vital role of women in advancing scientific research and nation-building. The event aimed to inspire young minds to pursue careers in science and technology.

Viraj P Bhanage, Director, RRCAT, inaugurated the programme, followed by opening remarks from Dr Alpana Rajan, Associate Director, Technology Development and Support Group and Chairperson of the Organising Committee. She said that more than 1,200 students and teachers from 82 schools in Indore and nearby areas attended a full-day visit to the centre.

Addressing the gathering, Bhanage explained the fundamentals of the Raman Effect and the working principles of lasers in simple language. Jishnu Dwivedi, Director, Technology Development and Support Group, introduced students to the concepts of particle accelerators. Students and teachers appreciated the presentations.

More than 30 hearing and speech-impaired students from special schools attended with interpreter-teachers. The Director and senior committee members interacted with them in a dedicated session, answered their questions and encouraged their curiosity.

Students later visited laboratories and exhibition areas at the RRCAT Convention Centre in groups. Refreshments and lunch were provided, and buses ensured smooth movement within the campus. The Ask-a-Question session saw enthusiastic participation, reflecting the keen interest of the young visitors.

The NSD-2026 Organising Committee managed the event under the supervision of Director Viraj P Bhanage, with Dr Alpana Rajan as Chairperson and Dr P Ganesh as Member Secretary, supported by volunteers, staff and security personnel.