Indore ICAI News: CA Bhandari, CA Somani Elected President, Secretary

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the annual election of the managing committee of the Indore branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, CA Samkit Bhandari was elected President and CA Narayan Somani was elected Secretary of the branch.

The managing committee elections for 2026-2027 were held peacefully at the CA Indore Branch. CA Samkit Bhandari was elected President, CA Milind Wadhwani Vice President, CA Narayan Somani Secretary, CA Megha Jain Treasurer and CA Lavish Tanted President of the Students’ Association CICASA. CA Rajat Dhanuka, CA Swarnim Gupta, CA Sarvagya Jain and CA Nidhi Bang were elected executive members.

Former branch chairmen, senior members and family members were present on the occasion. They congratulated the newly elected executive committee and expressed their expectations for a successful and prestigious tenure.

The newly elected executive committee said it will continue to work in accordance with the dignity and objectives of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and strive for the welfare of its members and students.