Indore News: Sardine Print Trend Hooks Indore’s Gen Z Fashion Scene | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city’s fashion scene is shifting as summer trends begin appearing on the high street. The sardine print is making a strong comeback, evolving from a micro-trend into a staple for the city’s fashion-forward youth.

In 2026, the “trend loop” is all about culinary-inspired graphics. Whether you are sipping a cold brew in Saket or exploring the stalls at Phoenix Citadel, sardine motifs are becoming increasingly visible. The trend, however, is not about wearing an entire fish-themed outfit but about adding subtle and colourful accents.

How to style it

The Casual Edge: Pair a fish-themed graphic T-shirt with distressed jeans for a day out at 56 Dukan.

The Chic Accent: Add a sardine-embellished handbag to a summery maxi dress for a rooftop dinner.

The Detail: Look for delicate jewellery, such as tiny silver sardine charms, to follow the trend without going overboard.

Where to find this aesthetic

To pick up these quirky graphics, Gen Z shoppers are heading to major high-street malls and street-side export markets near the city centre. These pieces can be found in the latest collections of popular streetwear outlets and boutique concept stores in New Palasia.

For those seeking a more unique style, weekend thrift pop-ups and underground fashion hubs near the city’s commercial towers offer vintage-style fish-themed T-shirts. Prices typically range from Rs500 to Rs650 for T-shirts and Rs50 to Rs80 for charms.

Indore’s Gen Z is showing that this nostalgic and bold pattern can look more sophisticated than it first appears. The playful burst of colour reflects the vibrant energy of the city.