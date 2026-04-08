Indore News: SAIMS Emerges As Ideal Institution For Integrated Medicine Course |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A significant step towards preserving and promoting traditional healthcare knowledge was marked with the launch of the book Healing Wisdom of Central India – Ethnomedicinal Practice of Madhya Pradesh Tribes at a programme organised by Sri Aurobindo University.

Speakers at the event emphasised that Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) is the most suitable institution to introduce an Integrated Medicine course, given its efforts to bridge modern allopathy with traditional healing systems. The book, guided by retired forest officer PC Dubey and authored by Sanjay Vyas and Sushil Upadhyay, is a first-of-its-kind academic compilation documenting tribal medicinal practices in Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Guest Khem Singh Deheriya, Chairman of the MP Private University Regulatory Commission, lauded the initiative, stating that integrating different medical systems is the need of the hour. He also suggested initiating patent processes for the remedies documented in the book.

Sharing a personal experience, SAIMS Founder Chairman Vinod Bhandari revealed that adopting traditional medicine significantly improved his diabetic condition, reducing his insulin dosage by nearly 65%. He added that insights gathered from over 650 traditional practitioners have been systematically compiled to create an evidence-based resource.

Vice-Chancellor of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Rakesh Singhai, termed the initiative exemplary, highlighting the urgent need to preserve indigenous knowledge as tribal communities gradually drift away from their traditional roots.

A significant step towards preserving and promoting traditional healthcare knowledge was marked with the launch of the book “Healing Wisdom of Central India – Ethnomedicinal Practice of Madhya Pradesh Tribes” at a programme organized by Sri Aurobindo University.

Speakers at the event emphasized that Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) is the most suitable institution to introduce an Integrated Medicine course, given its consistent efforts to bridge modern allopathy with traditional healing systems. The book, guided by retired forest officer Dr PC Dubey and authored by Dr Sanjay Vyas and Dr Sushil Upadhyay, is a first-of-its-kind academic compilation documenting tribal medicinal practices in Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Guest Khem Singh Deheriya, Chairman of the MP Private University Regulatory Commission, lauded the initiative, stating that integrating different medical systems is the need of the hour. He also suggested initiating patent processes for the remedies documented in the book.

Sharing a personal experience, SAIMS Founder Chairman Dr Vinod Bhandari revealed that adopting traditional medicine significantly improved his diabetic condition, reducing his insulin dosage by nearly 65 per cent. He added that insights gathered from over 650 traditional practitioners have been systematically compiled to create an evidence-based resource.

Vice-Chancellor of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Dr Rakesh Singhai, termed the initiative exemplary, highlighting the urgent need to preserve indigenous knowledge as tribal communities gradually drift away from their traditional roots.