Indore News: Aurobindo Medical College Hosts “Yuva-Connect” Programme Under Viksit Bharat 2047

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A “Yuva-Connect” programme was organised at Sri Aurobindo Medical College under the Central Government’s Viksit Bharat 2047 mission, focusing on strengthening healthcare infrastructure, medical education and research across the country.

Addressing the programme, coordinator Rishita Patel said several initiatives are being implemented under the mission to ensure accessible and quality healthcare, especially in rural areas.

These include free health check-ups under the Nirogi Kaya Abhiyan, expansion of telemedicine services by connecting new medical colleges with district hospitals, and promotion of indigenous vaccine research. She said these efforts aim to ensure self-reliance in medical education and improve healthcare delivery in remote regions.

She further said that under the Nirogi Kaya campaign, free screening and treatment for non-communicable diseases are being provided at medical colleges and community health centres.

Additionally, through the National Medical College Network, institutions are being digitally connected to strengthen telemedicine, enabling better e-health services and remote learning opportunities. Special emphasis is also being laid on boosting biomedical research through dedicated programmes.

The event also witnessed active participation from students, who engaged in discussions centred on the vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.

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Dean (Student Welfare) Dr Jayashree Tapadiya said the enthusiasm shown by students during dialogue sessions, idea exchanges, and discussions on governance and policy awareness reflects their commitment to nation-building.

She emphasised the importance of youth participation in achieving the goal of a developed India and encouraged students to take initiative, develop leadership skills, and actively contribute to community and national development efforts.