Viksit Yuva Bharat Connect At ATLAS SkillTech University Inspires Youth Toward Responsible Nation-Building |

Mumbai: ATLAS SkillTech University hosted an engaging Viksit Yuva Bharat Connect session, bringing students together for a thought-provoking dialogue on governance, leadership and nation-building. The session aimed to encourage young minds to actively participate in shaping India’s future through informed and responsible action.

The session was led by Advocate Raj Jyoti Jayendra Saraf, who shared insights on the vision of a Viksit Bharat and underscored the transformative role of youth in driving the nation’s progress. Emphasising informed participation and civic responsibility, he highlighted that ethical leadership and awareness of legal and policy frameworks are crucial pillars for sustainable development.

Students were encouraged to move beyond passive awareness and become active contributors to governance by cultivating knowledge, discipline and accountability. Discussions also touched upon responsible digital engagement and the importance of personal integrity in public life.

The interaction concluded on an inspiring note, motivating students to recognise their role as future leaders and proactive contributors to India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation.