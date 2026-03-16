Indore News: Rickshaw Driver Held With MD Drugs Worth? ₹1.2 Lakh | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested a youth with MD drugs worth over ?1.2 lakh in the Khajrana area, officials said on Sunday.

According to police, a team was checking suspicious persons in different parts of the area when they noticed a man sitting near the main road. On seeing the police team, the suspect tried to flee but was surrounded and apprehended.

The suspect was identified as Shahrukh alias Bona, a resident of the Khajrana area of the city. During a search, police recovered more than 12 grams of MD from his possession.

Police said the suspect works as a rickshaw driver. During initial questioning, he allegedly admitted that he was addicted to drugs and had started supplying MD to earn quick money and support his addiction.

Police have seized the drugs and registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Khajrana police station. The suspect is being questioned to trace the source of the drugs and identify other persons involved in the network.

Man held with drugs worth ?80,000

Police arrested another man with MD drugs worth around ?80,000 in the Tilak Nagar area on Saturday.

According to police, the team caught the suspect, identified as Bilal, from Scheme Number 140. During the search, officers recovered 8.30 grams of MD hidden inside his jeans.

During initial questioning, the suspect allegedly told police that he used to buy drugs at lower prices and sell them at higher rates to users in the city to earn illegal profit.