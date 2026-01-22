Indore News: Restoration & Rejuvenation Of Datuni Hills Begins

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Forest Department launched a hill greening and ecological restoration drive at Datuni Hills on Wednesday in coordination with Police Department and local citizens. Programme focused on plantation, soil conservation and regulation of hill areas near Indore city.

Datuni Hill formed a part of a hill range that included Devguradiya, Ralamandal, Rann Bhawar, and Renuka Hills and lay close to Indore’s urban boundary and supported groundwater recharge, soil stability and biodiversity.

Datuni Hills area fell under Datuni Firing Range managed by Police Department and covered about 83 hectares. In first phase, plantation and restoration work has been taken up on 25 hectares under Forest Department’s Hill Conservation Project. The project targets degraded hill areas affected by mining, encroachment and unregulated land use.

Pradeep Mishra, IFS, Divisional Forest Officer, Indore (SF), said restoration work included creation of specific plantation zones linked to conservation and institutional responsibility. He said a Police Smriti Vatika was planned within Datuni Hills as a commemorative plantation area to acknowledge contribution of police personnel and to link protection of hills with long-term stewardship.

Mishra said plantation zones also included a RET Vatika for Rare, Endangered and Threatened plant species, Phal Vatika for fruit-bearing species and Aushadhi Vatika for medicinal plants. Bamboo plantation was initiated along foothill slopes to control soil erosion and stabilise soil.

“Hill ecosystems require planned intervention and continuous protection,” Mishra said. “Conservation depends on scientific inputs, coordination between departments and participation of local communities.”

Padma Shri Janak McGilligan Palta said hill conservation was directly linked to water security and environmental balance. She said plantation drives needed regular maintenance, monitoring and regulation to ensure survival of saplings and protection of restored areas. “Community involvement is necessary for long-term protection,” she said.