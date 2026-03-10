Indore News: Remarks On Lalwani; UP Influencer Appears Before Crime Branch | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh-based social media influencer Jatin Shukla appeared before the Indore Crime Branch on Monday following an FIR registered against him for allegedly making derogatory remarks against MP Shankar Lalwani.

The controversy stems from a video Shukla uploaded regarding the contaminated water incident in the Bhagirathpura area.

Shukla presented his version of events to Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya, claiming the misleading content was unintentional. “My objective was not to insult anyone; the video unintentionally became misleading,” Shukla said while offering an apology during the recording of his statement.

Despite the apology, the Crime Branch seized his mobile phone for further forensic analysis.

The legal action was initiated after a representative of Lalwani filed a formal complaint. In a video uploaded about a month ago, Shukla claimed that during a visit to Indore he met the MP, who invited him to stay and admire the city’s air, water and cleanliness.

According to Shukla’s claim in the video, he responded by telling the MP that people were dying due to contaminated water and that staying to drink the water would result in his corpse being sent home. He further alleged that the MP showed a lack of empathy for the victims.

Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya said an FIR was registered at the Crime Branch over the use of abusive language and defamatory statements.

“We have recorded Jatin Shukla’s statement and seized his mobile phone. He has been released on notice while we continue to investigate the digital evidence and technical aspects of the video,” Dandotiya said.

