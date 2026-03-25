Indore News: Rape Victim Accuses TI Of Harassing Her | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman approached the Police Commissioner’s Jansunwai on Tuesday, alleging harassment by MG Road police station in-charge Vijay Singh Sisodiya, claiming he made repeated phone calls, including late at night.

Sisodiya, however, said he had spoken to her only four times in a day.

The woman said she is preparing for competitive examinations and had earlier filed a rape case against a police constable posted in Neemuch at the same police station. She alleged that the suspect submitted false information about her marital status in court.

She said that in April 2024, she had submitted a written complaint regarding the matter at the MG Road police station. Although her statement was recorded, no further action was taken.

The woman further alleged that since January 19, Sisodiya has been troubling her by making late-night calls on WhatsApp.

She submitted a written complaint to the Additional Police Commissioner at the Police Commissioner’s office. Police said the matter has been assigned to a female officer for investigation and is being examined based on the complaint.

Meanwhile, Sisodiya denied the allegations. He said the woman had earlier filed an FIR against a constable and is now trying to get another FIR registered regarding alleged false documents.

He claimed she had been pressuring him on the issue for a long time and said he had spoken to her only once regarding CM Helpline details. He added that the allegations are misleading and false.