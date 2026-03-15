Indore News: Police Train Personnel To Strengthen Cyber Help Desks At Stations | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police organised a cyber training programme on Saturday to strengthen cyber help desks at police stations and enable quicker assistance for victims of cybercrime.

Officials said the initiative aims to ensure that victims receive timely help at the police station itself without having to approach multiple offices. As per a plan prepared by Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh, personnel from every police station in the city are being trained to handle cybercrime complaints more effectively. A one-day training session was organised at the CP’s office as part of this effort.

Around 80 police personnel, including constables and head constables from different police stations, attended the workshop in the presence of senior police officers.

During the session, members of the crime branch’s technical team explained various types of cyber fraud and demonstrated how several Government of India online portals function. They also showed how these platforms can be used to quickly register complaints and assist victims.

Police personnel were trained to immediately register cyber fraud complaints through the national helpline number 1930 and the cybercrime portal. Practical demonstrations were also given on platforms such as NCRP, Sanchar Saathi, Samanvay, Vatsalya Mission, e-DAR, Nidaan, and the Cyber Police Portal.

Officials said effective use of these digital tools will help police provide faster relief to victims and strengthen investigations in cybercrime cases. The Police Commissioner said the objective is to make more officers technically skilled to tackle emerging forms of cybercrime.