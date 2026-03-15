Indore News: 12 Special Patrolling Teams To Improve Traffic Situation In City |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city traffic management police have deployed 12 special patrolling teams to improve traffic management and curb illegal parking in busy areas of the city.

On the instructions of DCP (Traffic) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi, four special patrolling teams have been formed for the four traffic zones along with eight backup wheel-lock teams. Their main task is to monitor busy roads, major market areas and places with heavy traffic pressure. The teams will take action against illegally parked vehicles and those violating traffic rules to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

Tripathi reviewed the work of the patrolling and wheel-lock teams in a meeting attended by senior traffic officers on Saturday. During the review, additional teams were formed so that each traffic zone now has two wheel-lock and patrolling teams with four officers or personnel in each team.

These teams will continuously patrol their assigned areas and check traffic congestion and illegal parking. They will use public address systems, body-worn cameras, cranes or support vehicles, wheel locks and POS machines while taking action against violators.

Officials said drivers are first advised and warned to follow the rules. If they continue to violate the rules, vehicles are wheel-locked or removed with cranes and challans are issued. Citizens are also being asked to follow traffic rules and use designated parking spaces.

Officials claimed that due to continuous enforcement in several areas, traffic movement in the city has already become smoother and more organised.