Indore News: Police To Issue Lookout Circular Against Harry Boxer |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a case of extortion threats to businessmen, police are preparing to issue a lookout circular against gangster associate Harry Boxer after his name surfaced during interrogation.

The development followed the arrest of Manish Jangid from Ashoknagar, who allegedly revealed links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

According to additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya, the accused had threatened Ranjan Mittal, a resident of the Nipania area of the city, over a phone call and demanded money. During questioning, Manish allegedly named several associates, including Deepak Sutar, Pawan Sharma, Pradeep Shukla, Ritik Boxer and Harry Boxer. All of them have now been made accused in the FIR.

Ritik Boxer is currently lodged in Ajmer jail, and police plan to take all the accused on remand for further questioning. Harry Boxer is believed to be operating from abroad, and officials are collecting details of his criminal record.

Cases have already been registered against Harry in several police stations in the state, including Kishanganj (Mhow), Tukoganj, Ashoknagar and Bhopal. Police said a lookout circular will be issued against him soon.

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Meanwhile, Manish was again presented before the court, which remanded him to police custody for one more day. During interrogation, he allegedly admitted to acting on instructions from Harry and Ritik, planning to reach Indore, and communicating with them through a mobile app.