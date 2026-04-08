Indore News: Police Honour 18 Personnel For Outstanding Work |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Eighteen police officers and staff were honoured by the commissioner of police, Santosh Singh, on Tuesday for their excellent performance across various areas of policing. The initiative is part of a weekly reward system started to encourage better policing and improve public service.

The awarded personnel were recognised for their significant contributions in maintaining smooth traffic, handling VVIP movements efficiently, and arresting wanted criminals.

The event was held at the CP’s office in Palasia, where Singh presented appreciation certificates and cash rewards to the selected officers. He praised their dedication and said such efforts help build trust between the police and the public. Senior officers present at the event also appreciated the personnel's work and encouraged them to continue performing with the same commitment in the future.

Officials said the weekly reward programme will continue, and more officers will be recognised for their good work in the coming weeks. The initiative aims to motivate the force and ensure better law enforcement across the city.

Officials honoured

Officiating ASI Bhupendra Singh Gurjar, officiating head constable Mukesh Jadoun from Vijay Nagar police station, officiating head constable Ramnarayan, lady constable Sahju Solanki from traffic police station, officiating head constable Kanhaiyalal Patel, constable Ashish, constable Manoj, constable Rajkumar from traffic police station, officiating ASI Avinash Singh Diwakar, ASI Manoj Rathore, head constable Manish Raghwanshi, constable Harish Choudhary, constable Hotam Singh, Ravishankar Pal, Dharmendra Songira, Rahul Kumariya, lady constable Chanda Joshi and constable Nilesh Mandloi from crime branch were felicitated by the CP.