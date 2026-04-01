Indore News: CP Honours ACPs, TIs, Police Staff For Excellent Work | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): CP Santosh Kumar Singh on Tuesday rewarded police officers and staff for their performance under the new evaluation system. The ACPs, TIs and their teams were honoured with certificates and shields, encouraging them to continue their work.

The evaluation system, introduced in January, aims to improve policing in the commissionerate and make police work more effective, transparent and public-friendly. Under this system, police stations and ACP offices are reviewed monthly on various performance parameters.

Among ACP offices, ACP Hiranagar ranked first in January, while ACP Khajrana secured the top position in February. Among police stations, Vijay Nagar police station performed the best in January, and Banganga police station ranked first in February.

The CP awarded ACP Hiranagar and ACP Khajrana, along with the station in-charges and staff of Vijay Nagar and Banganga police stations. They were appreciated for their work and dedication.

The CP said a committee led by the respective DCPs evaluates the performance of police units, with the process monitored at a senior level.

The evaluation covers all 32 police stations and 12 ACPs in the commissionerate, focusing on work efficiency, public satisfaction and innovative efforts for public welfare. Officers and stations with strong performance are rewarded, while those with weaker performance receive training and departmental action to improve