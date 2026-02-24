Indore News: PM’s Advisor Praises Initiative of Doubling GDP Of City | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sanjeev Sanyal, economic advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has praised the initiative of Indore MP Shankar Lalwani, who has prepared a comprehensive roadmap aimed at doubling the city’s economy by 2030.

He described the concept of systematically doubling the GDP of a single Lok Sabha constituency as highly innovative, adding that with a clear vision, data-driven strategy and strong institutional partnerships at the local level, the regional economy can achieve new heights.

As part of the mission to double Indore’s GDP by 2030, MP Lalwani held a significant meeting with Sanyal in New Delhi, where the ‘Indore 2030 Double GDP Blueprint’ was discussed in detail.

During the meeting, Lalwani presented an overview of Indore’s current economic landscape, highlighting prospects in industry, education, technology, exports, women entrepreneurship, green energy and employment generation.

Sanyal, a noted economist with an extensive understanding of economic policies and development models in India and globally, suggested that the city should focus on its areas of competitive advantage and develop an integrated model combining investment, exports and skill development.

Earlier, Lalwani said that, inspired by the Prime Minister’s vision of a developed India by 2047, he has initiated work on this ambitious plan to double the city’s GDP. He noted that Indore has already earned national recognition as the cleanest city in the country and now aims to emerge as a national model in economic development, investment and employment generation.

He added that guidance from a senior economist like Sanyal would make the campaign more practical and result-oriented.

Among those present were Pratik Deshmukh from NITI Aayog, senior economist Dr Jayantilal Bhandari, Ajay Jain from MP Seva Sankalp, as well as Anurag Sikarwar and Alok Vani.