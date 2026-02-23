Indore News: ASI, Son Booked For Unleashing Pet Dog On First Response Vehicle Driver

Indore News: ASI, Son Booked For Unleashing Pet Dog On FRV Driver | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and his son were booked for allegedly unleashing their pet dog on a First Response Vehicle (FRV) driver, causing him severe injuries under Pardeshipura police station limits, an official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 11:00 pm on Saturday near the government residential quarters located close to the Pardeshipura police station. The victim sustained serious injuries in the attack.

According to the police, FRV driver Shubham Pandey, a resident of Malviya Nagar, lodged a complaint stating that he had just finished his duty and was walking toward Vishranti Square to retrieve his motorcycle.

As he passed the government quarters, ASI Dhannalal Meda and his son Sunil Meda were standing outside with their pet dog. Pandey alleged that the duo gestured toward him and unleashed the dog by shouting “Choo.” The dog immediately ran toward Pandey, causing severe injuries.

Pardeshipura police station in-charge RD Kanwa said that ASI Dhannalal has a history of problematic behaviour regarding his pet dog, as it often runs toward people walking on the road.

The station staff had reportedly counseled him several times in the past, but his conduct remained unchanged. Notably, the dog had reportedly bitten another passerby earlier the same day, but no formal complaint was lodged regarding that incident.

Following Pandey’s complaint, the police registered a case against Dhannalal and Sunil Meda under sections 291, 118(1), 351(3), and 3(5) of the BNS and further investigation is underway.