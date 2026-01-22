 Indore News: Pill Endoscopy May Transform Disease Diagnosis By 2040
During the conference, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Shiv Sarin’s book Own Your Body was released. Renowned endoscopy expert Dr D Nageshwar Reddy was honoured, while senior Indore physician Dr Sunil Jain received a Lifetime Achievement Award. Organising secretary Dr Amit Agrawal said the first day included an EUS workshop featuring 16 complex live cases and advanced stenting procedures.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A national-level Indore GI Conclave was organised by the Super Speciality Hospital of MGM Medical College, bringing together leading liver and endoscopy experts from across India for a three-day scientific programme.

Specialists discussed emerging research and advanced treatment techniques in gastroenterology, with a major focus on the future of endoscopic diagnosis.

Experts said that by 2040, today’s complex endoscopy procedures could become possible through a simple capsule or ‘pill’ endoscopy. This smart capsule would not only examine the digestive tract but may also help in early detection and management of conditions such as fatty liver disease, heart-related disorders, and stroke.

The conclave also raised concern over rising alcohol consumption and the increasing burden of alcohol-linked liver diseases. Doctors warned that delayed treatment can worsen liver damage and, in severe cases, may lead to the need for a liver transplant.

