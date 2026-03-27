Indore News: Panic Buying Pushes Indore Fuel Sales To ₹164 Crore In Three Days; ; Fuel Supply Now Stable

Indore News: Panic Buying Pushes Indore Fuel Sales To ₹164 Crore In Three Days |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indoreans spent Rs 164 crore on petrol and diesel in three days of panic buying. This has been revealed by data released by the district administration on Friday.

According to district administration data, around 163 lakh litres of fuel were sold in Indore between March 24 and 26, far above normal levels. Sales peaked on March 25, with consistently high demand despite official appeals.

Petrol prices ranged from Rs 106.41 to Rs 106.81 per litre, while diesel prices ranged from Rs 91.81 to Rs 92.18 per litre. Due to this surge, residents spent nearly Rs 76–77 crore on petrol and Rs 83-84 crore on diesel, pushing the total expenditure to up to Rs Rs 1,60,42,28,000 crore in just three days.

In comparison, the city’s normal daily consumption averages around 10 lakh litres of petrol and 15 lakh litres of diesel, highlighting the scale of the surge. Officials attributed the sudden spike to viral social media posts showing long queues at petrol pumps, which led to fear-driven buying despite repeated assurances from authorities.

Authorities have reiterated that there was no actual shortage and urged citizens to avoid reacting to rumours, as fuel availability across Indore has now returned to normal.