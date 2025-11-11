 Indore News: Padmashri Jonas Masetti Of Brazil To Deliver Speech At IIT-Indore Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Padmashri Jonas Masetti Of Brazil To Deliver Speech At IIT-Indore Today

Indore News: Padmashri Jonas Masetti Of Brazil To Deliver Speech At IIT-Indore Today

Masetti has been spreading Vedanta and Upanishadic knowledge in Brazil for 20 years.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 11:34 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Padmashri Jonas Masetti Of Brazil To Deliver Speech At IIT-Indore Today |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Padmashri Acharya Jonas Masetti of Brazil will arrive in the city on Wednesday. Here he will participate in the ‘Prerna Sanvad (motivational dialogue), at IIT-Indore and deliver a speech on the subject ‘Vision of the Future World.’

The Prerna Samvad is being organised by Acharya Shankar Cultural Unity Trust and department of culture, Government of Madhya Pradesh. The trust regularly organizes various motivational programmes such as the Shankar Lecture Series, Ekatma Samvad and Prerna Samvad to spread the Advaita philosophy of the Upanishads among the masses.

According to an official information of the culture department, the Sanvad will begin at IIT-Indore at 4 PM. Besides Padmashri Acharya Jonas Masetti of Brazil, Swami Shuddhidananda, president, Advaita Ashram Mayavathi, will also deliver a dialogue on ‘Vision of the Future World.’ Scientists, professors, researchers and over 1,500 students will participate in the programme.

Read Also
Indore News: DAVV's Post-Graduate First-Semester Exams Cancelled Due To Enrollment Delays
article-image

On the occasion, renowned singer Rahul R. Vellala will sing hymns composed by Acharya Shankar. Artistes from Brazil will also perform devotional songs.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Education Drive: Govt Launches ‘Book Abhiyan’ To Replace Trophies With Books, Promote Reading Habits Among Students
Uttar Pradesh Education Drive: Govt Launches ‘Book Abhiyan’ To Replace Trophies With Books, Promote Reading Habits Among Students
West Bengal On High Alert Under Strict Surveillance Following Delhi Blast
West Bengal On High Alert Under Strict Surveillance Following Delhi Blast
Bombay HC Clarifies Live Streaming Of Proceedings Subject To Consent Of Presiding Judge Following CJI’s Concern Over Morphed Video
Bombay HC Clarifies Live Streaming Of Proceedings Subject To Consent Of Presiding Judge Following CJI’s Concern Over Morphed Video
Mumbai Crime: DRI Busts Gold Smuggling Syndicate, Arrests 11; 11.88 Kg Gold Worth ₹15 Crore And Silver Seized
Mumbai Crime: DRI Busts Gold Smuggling Syndicate, Arrests 11; 11.88 Kg Gold Worth ₹15 Crore And Silver Seized

Padmashri Acharya Jonas Lopes Masetti is a renowned scholar and teacher of Vedanta. He is a disciple of Swami Dayananda Saraswati and studied Vedanta for many years at the Arsha Vidya Gurukulam in Coimbatore, India. After his studies, he founded the Vishwa Vidya Gurukulam in Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he has taught Vedanta to over 250,000 students.

He left his career as a successful mechanical engineer and dedicated himself to the propagation of Vedanta. He is a bridge-like spokesperson for Indian culture, spirituality and Vedanta internationally. His contributions were praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme. The PM referred to him as the ‘ambassador of Vedic culture to America.’

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Padmashri Jonas Masetti Of Brazil To Deliver Speech At IIT-Indore Today

Indore News: Padmashri Jonas Masetti Of Brazil To Deliver Speech At IIT-Indore Today

Indore News: 4 Held For Killing Youth Following Dispute Over Money & Girlfriend

Indore News: 4 Held For Killing Youth Following Dispute Over Money & Girlfriend

Indore News: Indore Leads State In PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

Indore News: Indore Leads State In PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

Indore News: Man Asleep On Cot Bitten By Snake, Dies

Indore News: Man Asleep On Cot Bitten By Snake, Dies

Bhopal News: Khushboo Ahirwar Death Case; Boyfriend Booked For Forcing Religious Conversion For...

Bhopal News: Khushboo Ahirwar Death Case; Boyfriend Booked For Forcing Religious Conversion For...