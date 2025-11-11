Indore News: Padmashri Jonas Masetti Of Brazil To Deliver Speech At IIT-Indore Today |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Padmashri Acharya Jonas Masetti of Brazil will arrive in the city on Wednesday. Here he will participate in the ‘Prerna Sanvad (motivational dialogue), at IIT-Indore and deliver a speech on the subject ‘Vision of the Future World.’

The Prerna Samvad is being organised by Acharya Shankar Cultural Unity Trust and department of culture, Government of Madhya Pradesh. The trust regularly organizes various motivational programmes such as the Shankar Lecture Series, Ekatma Samvad and Prerna Samvad to spread the Advaita philosophy of the Upanishads among the masses.

According to an official information of the culture department, the Sanvad will begin at IIT-Indore at 4 PM. Besides Padmashri Acharya Jonas Masetti of Brazil, Swami Shuddhidananda, president, Advaita Ashram Mayavathi, will also deliver a dialogue on ‘Vision of the Future World.’ Scientists, professors, researchers and over 1,500 students will participate in the programme.

On the occasion, renowned singer Rahul R. Vellala will sing hymns composed by Acharya Shankar. Artistes from Brazil will also perform devotional songs.

Padmashri Acharya Jonas Lopes Masetti is a renowned scholar and teacher of Vedanta. He is a disciple of Swami Dayananda Saraswati and studied Vedanta for many years at the Arsha Vidya Gurukulam in Coimbatore, India. After his studies, he founded the Vishwa Vidya Gurukulam in Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he has taught Vedanta to over 250,000 students.

He left his career as a successful mechanical engineer and dedicated himself to the propagation of Vedanta. He is a bridge-like spokesperson for Indian culture, spirituality and Vedanta internationally. His contributions were praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme. The PM referred to him as the ‘ambassador of Vedic culture to America.’