Indore News: Old Terminal Building Of City Airport To Become Terminal-1 | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport will get an additional terminal building for passenger movement. Authorities have redeveloped the old terminal building and named it Terminal 1.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjirapu Ram Mohan Naidu will inaugurate Terminal 1 on Sunday.

With the inauguration, the airport’s total annual passenger handling capacity will rise to 5 million. The minister will also launch new facilities at the airport, including the Udan Café, where tea will cost ?10 and poha, kachori and samosa will cost ?20 per piece.

MP Shankar Lalwani said Naidu will inaugurate the Terminal 1 building virtually at 10 am on Sunday. Authorities have renovated the old terminal building at a cost of ?50 crore. Its operationalisation will provide passengers with additional amenities and help ease pressure on airport infrastructure.

According to the current winter schedule, 16 ATR flight services are proposed to operate from this terminal.

Key Features of Terminal 1

The terminal provides seating for around 400 passengers and includes 14 check-in counters, reserved lounges in both arrival and departure areas, and special check-in facilities for persons with disabilities.

Authorities have also developed an extensive parking facility. They have installed three X-ray machines to expedite security screening. The terminal is equipped with modern security systems to detect suspicious objects and explosive materials promptly.