Indore News: New Airport Terminal To Be Inaugurated At Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport On March 24; MP Shankar Lalwani Conducts Inspection

Indore News: New Airport Terminal To Be Inaugurated At Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport On March 24 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The newly developed Terminal-1 (T-1) at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport will be inaugurated on March 24. Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu will inaugurate the terminal virtually.

With the commissioning of T-1, the airport’s total annual passenger handling capacity will increase to 5 million. On the occasion, new facilities will also be introduced, including an ‘Udan Café’, where tea will be available for Rs 10 and poha, kachori and samosa for Rs 20 per item.

MP Shankar Lalwani inspected T-1 along with Airport Director Sunil Muggirwar on Thursday. Speaking to the media, he said the renovated old terminal building has been designated as T-1 and developed at a cost of Rs 50 crore.

Lalwani said the Civil Aviation Minister will inaugurate the terminal via video conferencing. Its operationalisation is expected to provide additional amenities to passengers and ease pressure on the airport infrastructure. According to the current winter schedule, 16 ATR flights are proposed to operate from this terminal.

Key features of T-1

The terminal has seating capacity for around 400 passengers, 14 check-in counters, lounges in both arrival and departure areas and special check-in facilities for persons with disabilities. An extensive parking facility has also been developed.

Three X-ray machines have been installed to expedite the security screening process. Modern security equipment has been deployed to ensure timely detection of suspicious objects or explosive materials.

Udan Café and other new facilities

Several amenities have also been added to the existing terminal building to enhance passenger experience. These include:

The UDAN Passenger Café offering food at affordable prices, including tea at Rs 10 and items such as samosa, poha and kachori at Rs 20, along with water bottles at Rs 10

Free Wi-Fi facility

The ‘Aavsar’ stall, to be operated by the city’s women self-help groups

A ‘Flybrary’ on the first floor, where passengers can read or donate books