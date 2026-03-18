Indore News: Officials Briefed On State Action Plan Against Child Labour | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The State Labour Department organised a workshop for departmental officials and stakeholders from the Indore and Ujjain divisions at Jalsabha Griha on Tuesday. The session focused on the State Action Plan, new labour codes, and issues related to child and bonded labour.

Ashish Paliwal, Deputy Labour Commissioner, headquarters, Indore, BP Singh, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Singrauli, Rakhi Joshi, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Ujjain, Chandrashekhar Jaiswal, Director, ESIS, and Amarjeet Singh, state consultant with UNICEF, were present at the workshop.

During the session, Amarjeet Singh provided an overview of the provisions of the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986 and the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976.

Officials from the Labour Department also shared information on the Labour Star Rating system, workplace safety protocols, initiatives such as Hurt-Free Days and Aaroh, and various government schemes.

They also briefed participants on key labour laws, including the Code on Wages, 2019, Industrial Relations Code, 2020, Code on Social Security, 2020, and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020.

The workshop was attended by officials from the Labour Department in Indore and Ujjain divisions, Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner Yogendra Vikal, and representatives from the Department of Women and Child Development, Education Department, Police Department, Special Juvenile Police Unit, as well as employers and trade union representatives.