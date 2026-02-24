Indore News: Observer Strength Doubles At DAVV Ahead Of UG Exams | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The number of observers appointed by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has been doubled within a year, as the university prepares to conduct its undergraduate examinations starting in March.

The university administration is now considering assigning these observers full responsibility for managing examination arrangements at large and sensitive centres.

According to university officials, observers -- mostly retired officers from government departments—will be deployed at centres where more than 300 students appear for exams in a single session. At particularly sensitive centres, two observers will be appointed to ensure smooth conduct and prevent malpractices.

The process of appointing retired officials as observers began in March 2025, when 25 observers were initially empanelled. Within a year, the number has risen to more than 60. This time, the university has decided to assign centre-level responsibilities to all registered observers.

Undergraduate exams for courses including BA, BCom, BSc and BHMCT (third and fourth year) will begin on March 5 and continue until April 10. After that, examinations for undergraduate first and second year students, as well as postgraduate second and fourth semester students, will be conducted. More than 200 examination centres have been set up for these exams.

Officials said observers will be posted at centres where 300 to 500 students appear in one session. Their duties will include overseeing the opening of question paper bundles, distribution of papers and answer sheets in examination halls, and dispatch of answer books to evaluation centres.

To ensure effective implementation, observers will be given special training on examination-related procedures. A meeting has been scheduled on Friday for this purpose.

Exam controller Dr Ashesh Tiwari said that over 100 undergraduate and postgraduate exams will be conducted between March and July, involving more than 1.5 lakh students. He added that observers are being appointed primarily to curb cheating and maintain the integrity of the examination process. This year, all 60 observers will be entrusted with centre responsibilities.