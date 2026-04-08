Indore News: NSUI Protests At DAVV Campus; Police Detain 6 Including District President |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A protest at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya’s RNT Marg campus on Tuesday turned tense when a large number of National Students' Union of India (NSUI) workers gathered to demonstrate, alleging irregularities at the university.

During the protest, there was pushing and scuffling between students and the police. As the situation started to worsen, the police detained NSUI district president Rajat Patel along with five other office bearers.

The NSUI leaders alleged that the university has long faced administrative and academic problems. They claimed that delays in results, irregularities in answer sheet evaluation and other issues are affecting students’ futures. Hundreds of students reached the campus to voice their concerns.

Police officials said that despite repeated warnings, the protesters continued shouting slogans and tried to cross the barricades. An unusual scene was also witnessed during the protest, as some student leaders appeared more focused on making social media reels than on the protest itself. They kept trying to climb the barricades to get better shots.

Police even had to issue announcements asking students not to risk their safety by making videos and to submit their memoranda peacefully. Due to the protest, a heavy police presence had already been deployed on campus. When students tried to force their way inside, a heated clash broke out.

According to additional DCP Ramsanehi Mishra, the protesters were continuously raising slogans and were being advised to remain peaceful. When they refused to listen and began pushing, six main office bearers were detained as a precaution, while others were later allowed to leave.

Despite the arrests, NSUI workers said their protest will continue until the university improves its functioning. They added that leaders from state, district and college levels were present during the demonstration.