Indore News: Miscreants Booked For Assault And Vandalism At NMIMS On Valentine’s Day

Indore News: Protest Over Valentines Day Event At NMIMS; Event Stopped

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Five named individuals and their other accomplices were booked for assault and vandalism at the NMIMS campus under Gandhi Nagar police station limits, police said on Thursday. On February 12, a large group of people claiming to be from a Hindu outfit arrived on the campus to protest an event they alleged was organised for Valentine’s Day.

According to the police, a case was registered against Krishna Awasthi, Rohit Chauhan, Chetan Rathore, Yogesh Prajapat, Durgesh Kumar Singh and others, following a complaint filed by Gaurav Pradeep Moghe, Deputy Registrar of NMIMS.

Moghe told police that on February 12, while the college was hosting an event titled "Bake and Sell," a group of 15 to 20 individuals armed with sticks forcibly entered the campus. The group confronted security personnel, alleging that the college was celebrating Valentine’s Day, which they claimed was "against Hindu culture."

The situation escalated as the group reportedly assaulted security guards identified as Dhirendra, Shailendra, and Akhilesh along with several students. The miscreants then forcibly entered into the academic building, where they vandalised college property and manhandled faculty members and students.

The police registered a case against the accused under sections 115(2), 189(1), 191(2), 296(a), 324(4), 329(1), and 351(3) of the BNS. Further investigation is currently underway.