 Indore News: NSD-2026 Concludes With Student-Focused Science Outreach At RRCAT
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: NSD-2026 Concludes With Student-Focused Science Outreach At RRCAT

Indore News: NSD-2026 Concludes With Student-Focused Science Outreach At RRCAT

The two-day NSD-2026 at Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology concluded with a student-focused programme. Over 500 students from 21 colleges explored labs and exhibitions, attended lectures by Dr SK Ray on synchrotron radiation applications, and engaged in 40+ interactive demonstrations, including maglev train models, high-pressure water jet setups, and Indus Accelerator Complex exhibits.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 12:10 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: NSD-2026 Concludes With Student-Focused Science Outreach At RRCAT |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The second day of the two-day mega event National Science Day (NSD-2026) at the Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology was dedicated to college students, offering in-depth exposure to advanced scientific research and cutting-edge technologies.

More than 500 students from 21 colleges, along with invited guests and family members of employees, visited the exhibitions and laboratories. The programme began with an address by Dr Alpana Rajan, Associate Director, Physics and Technology Development Group, and Chairperson of the Organising Committee. She highlighted the importance of bridging classroom learning with real-world scientific research.

Considering the strong academic background of the participants, senior scientist Dr SK Ray delivered a lecture on Synchrotron Radiation and Its Applications. He explained how synchrotron radiation is used in engineering applications, protein crystallography, X-ray imaging, soft X-ray absorption spectroscopy, small- and wide-angle X-ray scattering, photoelectron spectroscopy, nanomaterials research, X-ray fluorescence and extended X-ray absorption fine structure spectroscopy.

The lecture gave students an understanding of how advanced light sources are enabling breakthroughs across multiple scientific disciplines.

FPJ Shorts
SP's Abu Azmi, AIMIM's Waris Pathan & Imtiaz Jaleel ‘Pay Respects To Khamenei On His Martyrdom’, Call US-Israel Action ‘Deeply Regrettable’
SP's Abu Azmi, AIMIM's Waris Pathan & Imtiaz Jaleel ‘Pay Respects To Khamenei On His Martyrdom’, Call US-Israel Action ‘Deeply Regrettable’
'Great Reply': Netizens Troll Suryakumar Yadav For Laughing At Sanju Samson Comeback Question; Share Old VIDEO
'Great Reply': Netizens Troll Suryakumar Yadav For Laughing At Sanju Samson Comeback Question; Share Old VIDEO
Iranian Missile Strike Hits Israeli Town Beit Shemesh, Killing Nine; Air Defence Failure Sparks Investigation
Iranian Missile Strike Hits Israeli Town Beit Shemesh, Killing Nine; Air Defence Failure Sparks Investigation
'Pride Of India': Shashi Tharoor Praises Sanju Samson's 'Superlative' Knock Of 97 In Must-Win Clash Against West Indies
'Pride Of India': Shashi Tharoor Praises Sanju Samson's 'Superlative' Knock Of 97 In Must-Win Clash Against West Indies

Over 40 live demonstrations spark curiosity

Following the formal sessions on both days, students were guided by volunteers to explore more than 40 live demonstrations and laboratory exhibits.

Read Also
Indore News: ValleyNXT Launches ₹400 Crore Bharat Breakthrough Fund To Power MP Startups
article-image

These interactive displays were designed to clear common misconceptions and stimulate scientific curiosity. The exhibits transformed complex scientific principles into hands-on experiences. Major attractions included:

Indus Accelerator Complex: A film presentation and live CCTV visuals of India’s synchrotron radiation sources, Indus-1 and Indus-2.

Advanced Engineering and Physics Models: A working model of a maglev train demonstrating magnetic levitation principles.

High-Pressure Water Jet Technology: A manufacturing setup capable of cutting solid materials using water pressurised up to 4,000 bar.

Follow us on