Indore News: Neurological Society of India To Host 73rd Annual Conference From December 10

Neurological Society of India To Host 73rd Annual Conference From Dec 10

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Neurological Society of India (NSI) will hold its landmark 73rd Annual Conference, NSICON 2025, from 10–14 December in Indore, marking a special occasion as the event aligns with the Society’s 75th anniversary.

With the theme “Overcoming Challenges in Brain and Spine Care,” the conference aims to foster innovation and collaboration in neurological sciences.

Organised by the Neurological Society of Indore, this will be the third NSI conference hosted by the city, following previous editions in 1989 and 2004. The conference will be inaugurated on 11 December by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai C Patel, in the presence of Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Organising chairman Dr Vasant Dakwale and organising secretary Dr JS Kathpal said the event will feature over 700 scientific presentations, including papers, case studies, video demonstrations, and debates reflecting NSICON’s academic depth and global reach. A parallel conference, SINNCON 2025, focused on neuro-nursing, will be held on December 10.

International participation will be a major highlight, with leading neurologists and neurosurgeons from the USA, Denmark, Brazil, and other countries attending. Distinguished experts include Daniel J Hoh, Torstein R. Meling, Paulo Henrique, Luis Borba, Akash Patel, and others. The prestigious Jacob Chandy Oration will be delivered by Kenan Arnautovic, while Luis Borba will present the Dr Ram Ginde Oration.

The conference will open with seven workshops on brain anatomy, microsurgery, endoscopy, cognitive rehabilitation, and more, followed by a full-day CME on December 11. A public awareness programme on road safety and helmet use will be held on December 14.