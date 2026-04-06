Indore News: National Mission For Clean Ganga, Flags Delays, Seeks Faster Execution | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Executive Director (Projects) of the National Mission for Clean Ganga, Brijendra Swaroop, on Sunday conducted an on-site inspection of ongoing projects under the Namami Gange programme in the city and directed officials to expedite the work.

Senior officials, including Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal, Additional Commissioner Ashish Pathak and Executive Engineer Ashwin Janvade, along with representatives of construction agencies and consultants, were present during the inspection.

Swaroop reviewed the progress of Sewage Treatment Plants with capacities of 120MLD, 40MLD and 35MLD being developed under the Namami Gange initiative in Indore. He also assessed related projects in Ujjain.

The review covered construction quality, adherence to technical standards and project timelines. Expressing concern over delays, Swaroop directed contractors and executing agencies to speed up work and ensure timely completion.

He said projects under the Namami Gange programme are crucial for environmental conservation as well as improving urban sanitation and water management. He urged all stakeholders to work in coordination and maintain quality while meeting deadlines.

Singhal directed officials to ensure regular monitoring of the projects and resolve obstacles affecting progress, stressing the need to expedite construction.