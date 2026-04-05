Indore News: Civic Chief Guides Students At ‘Bhavishya Se Bhent’ Session | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the state government’s ongoing School Chale Abhiyan, a special interactive session titled Bhavishya Se Bhent was organised at Government Excellence School, Bal Vinay Mandir, Park Road.

The programme saw active participation from students and faculty, with Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal engaging directly with students to guide them about their future.

During his visit, Singhal toured the school premises and reviewed various student projects and laboratory work across subjects. He interacted with students to understand their ideas and appreciated their innovation and creativity. Referring to astrophysics-related projects, he said students are exploring advanced domains such as space science, which reflects a promising future.

In an interactive session, the Municipal Commissioner discussed students’ career aspirations, current studies and personal interests. Sharing insights from his academic journey, he encouraged students to remain dedicated and consistent, emphasising that success requires perseverance and focus.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining both physical and mental health while preparing for the future. He advised students to adopt a healthy lifestyle, noting that it improves academic performance and helps manage exam-related stress.

Encouraging a balanced approach, Singhal urged students to actively participate in activities they enjoy alongside their studies. He motivated them to pursue their goals with passion while maintaining overall growth.