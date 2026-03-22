Indore News: National Defence College, Officials Visit Indore To Study Cleanliness Model | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Reinforcing its reputation as India’s cleanest city, Indore hosted a delegation from the National Defence College, New Delhi, which visited the city to study its acclaimed sanitation model.

The 14-member team of senior officials was welcomed by Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal, who presented a comprehensive overview of Indore’s solid waste management system, innovative practices and its journey towards becoming a zero-waste city.

Officials briefed the delegation on key initiatives, including door-to-door waste collection, segregation of six waste types, management of plastic and construction waste, and production of Bio-CNG from wet waste. They also highlighted the role of citizen participation in maintaining cleanliness standards.

The team visited major facilities, including the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), Garbage Transfer Stations (GTS), the trenching ground, the Bio-CNG plant and the Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste processing unit. Officials explained how authorities efficiently transport, segregate and process waste collected from households at decentralised material recovery facilities and compost plants.

A major highlight of the visit was the Bio-CNG plant, considered one of Asia’s largest, where authorities convert wet waste into fuel used in public transport.

Impressed by the city’s efficiency and execution, the delegation praised Indore’s consistent efforts and described its model as “highly impactful and replicable.” They said the city has set a strong example in urban sanitation through innovation, planning and community involvement.