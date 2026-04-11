Indore News: Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal Lectures Students On Cleanliness At Zero-Waste School | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the upcoming Swachh Survekshan 2026, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has intensified efforts to raise public awareness about cleanliness across the city.

As part of this initiative, Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal visited Garima Vidya Vihar School and interacted with students on the importance of hygiene and sanitation.

During the visit, Singhal addressed the students, emphasising the significance of cleanliness in daily life. He encouraged them to adopt hygienic practices and highlighted that building a clean city is only possible when every citizen, especially the youth, takes responsibility and makes cleanliness a habit.

The school administered a cleanliness pledge to students and urged them to spread awareness among their families, friends and communities.

The Commissioner later inspected the school premises, where he reviewed the student-developed robotic lab and the 3R (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) centre. He appreciated the students' innovative efforts, noting that such initiatives not only enhance creativity but also contribute significantly to environmental conservation. Additional Commissioner Prakhar Singh, the school principal and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

The school principal stated that Garima Vidya Vihar is the only institution in the city working towards a zero-waste model. Each classroom has designated cleanliness ambassadors who actively promote awareness and ensure adherence to hygiene practices within the school.