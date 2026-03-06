Indore News: Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal Inspects Ger Route, Issues Safety And Sanitation Directives |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In preparation for the traditional ger procession on Rangpanchami, Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal conducted a comprehensive on-foot inspection of the entire ger route early Thursday morning, beginning from Tori Corner Kund Square.

During the inspection, the Municipal Commissioner assessed the condition of the route, estimated the likely number of vehicles participating in the ger and directed officials to identify and mark all dilapidated and structurally unsafe buildings along the procession path. He ordered that adequate warning signs and information boards be placed at such locations to ensure public safety and prevent inconvenience to attendees.

Water supply, crowd management and CCTV surveillance

Singhal directed officials to ensure sufficient drinking water availability along the entire route, including through the deployment of tankers. He also ordered barricading at key points for effective crowd management and instructed that CCTV cameras be installed at strategic locations with continuous monitoring from a central control room throughout the event.

Road repairs and heritage site protection

The Municipal Commissioner inspected the main road and all connecting routes along the ger path, directing that necessary repair and patchwork be completed at the earliest. He also reviewed security arrangements at historically and religiously significant sites, including Rajwada and Gopal Mandir, and inspected ongoing construction work covered with tarpaulins at these locations. Officials were instructed that no negligence would be tolerated in safeguarding these heritage structures.

Unnecessary cables to be removed

The Municipal Commissioner directed officials to coordinate with the electricity department to identify and remove all redundant and dangling cables along the ger route to eliminate overhead hazards during the procession.

Special post-ger cleanliness drive

Singhal also reviewed arrangements for a special cleanliness campaign to be launched immediately after the Rangpanchami ger. He directed that adequate manpower and resources be mobilised for a swift sanitation drive covering the entire ger area, connecting roads and major markets across the city, ensuring that Indore s cleanliness standards are maintained.