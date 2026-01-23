Indore News: Moving Car Catches Fire; Five, Including 2 Kids, Escape Safely | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A moving car suddenly caught fire near IT Park Square under Bhanwarkuan police station limits on Saturday afternoon. Five people, including two children, were inside the vehicle but managed to escape unharmed.

While the occupants are safe, the car was completely gutted, and four loud explosions were also heard during the incident.

Fire Brigade SI Santosh Kumar Dubey reached the spot with his team and extinguished the blaze using nearly 4,000 liters of water. The car belongs to Narendra, son of Ramashankar Singh. The vehicle was being operated by his driver, who was traveling with his relatives. The family was returning from an engagement ceremony in Mangliya.

According to the occupants, smoke began coming from the bonnet around 4 pm as they were crossing IT Park Square. The driver immediately pulled over to the roadside. Shortly after, flames erupted from the engine and quickly engulfed the entire vehicle. Seeing the fire spread, the two men, one woman, and two children rushed out just in time to save their lives.

Eyewitnesses reported that the fire started in the bonnet before spreading. The four loud explosions heard during the fire are believed to have been caused by the tyres bursting due to the intense heat.

Owner planned trip to Sanwariya Seth temple

Car owner Narendra said that by the time he reached the scene, the vehicle had already been gutted. He said that the car was purchased about six years ago and had never experienced technical issues before. Narendra added that his family had planned to travel to the Sanwariya Seth temple on Saturday for the upcoming holidays, but the trip has since been canceled following the incident.