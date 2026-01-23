 Indore News: Moving Car Catches Fire; Five,Including 2 Kids, Escape Safely
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Moving Car Catches Fire; Five,Including 2 Kids, Escape Safely

Indore News: Moving Car Catches Fire; Five,Including 2 Kids, Escape Safely

Fire Brigade SI Santosh Kumar Dubey reached the spot with his team and extinguished the blaze using nearly 4,000 liters of water. The car belongs to Narendra, son of Ramashankar Singh. The vehicle was being operated by his driver, who was traveling with his relatives. The family was returning from an engagement ceremony in Mangliya.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 10:40 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Moving Car Catches Fire; Five, Including 2 Kids, Escape Safely | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A moving car suddenly caught fire near IT Park Square under Bhanwarkuan police station limits on Saturday afternoon. Five people, including two children, were inside the vehicle but managed to escape unharmed.

While the occupants are safe, the car was completely gutted, and four loud explosions were also heard during the incident.

Read Also
MP News: After Indore Tragedy, 27 Fall Ill Due To Contaminated Drinking Water In Mhow
article-image

Fire Brigade SI Santosh Kumar Dubey reached the spot with his team and extinguished the blaze using nearly 4,000 liters of water. The car belongs to Narendra, son of Ramashankar Singh. The vehicle was being operated by his driver, who was traveling with his relatives. The family was returning from an engagement ceremony in Mangliya.

According to the occupants, smoke began coming from the bonnet around 4 pm as they were crossing IT Park Square. The driver immediately pulled over to the roadside. Shortly after, flames erupted from the engine and quickly engulfed the entire vehicle. Seeing the fire spread, the two men, one woman, and two children rushed out just in time to save their lives.

FPJ Shorts
Raipur Sahitya Utsav 2026 Kicks Off As A Grand Literary Celebration In Chhattisgarh
Raipur Sahitya Utsav 2026 Kicks Off As A Grand Literary Celebration In Chhattisgarh
Education Ministry Forms Panel To Probe IIT Kanpur Student Suicides And Campus Support
Education Ministry Forms Panel To Probe IIT Kanpur Student Suicides And Campus Support
Mumbai News: Iconic Parle-G Campus In Vile Parle Set For Major Redevelopment
Mumbai News: Iconic Parle-G Campus In Vile Parle Set For Major Redevelopment
ISPL Season 3: Bengaluru Strikers Edge Srinagar Ke Veer In Last-Ball Thriller To Secure One-Run Win; Majhi Mumbai Record Clinical 28-Run Win Over Tiigers Of Kolkata
ISPL Season 3: Bengaluru Strikers Edge Srinagar Ke Veer In Last-Ball Thriller To Secure One-Run Win; Majhi Mumbai Record Clinical 28-Run Win Over Tiigers Of Kolkata

Eyewitnesses reported that the fire started in the bonnet before spreading. The four loud explosions heard during the fire are believed to have been caused by the tyres bursting due to the intense heat.

Owner planned trip to Sanwariya Seth temple

Car owner Narendra said that by the time he reached the scene, the vehicle had already been gutted. He said that the car was purchased about six years ago and had never experienced technical issues before. Narendra added that his family had planned to travel to the Sanwariya Seth temple on Saturday for the upcoming holidays, but the trip has since been canceled following the incident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Jaundice Cases Under Control In Mhow
MP News: Jaundice Cases Under Control In Mhow
Indore News: Moving Car Catches Fire; Five,Including 2 Kids, Escape Safely
Indore News: Moving Car Catches Fire; Five,Including 2 Kids, Escape Safely
Indore News: Bhagirathpura Death Toll Rises To 27 With Two More Deaths
Indore News: Bhagirathpura Death Toll Rises To 27 With Two More Deaths
Indore News: Man Arrested For Duping Woman On Pretext Of Providing Plot
Indore News: Man Arrested For Duping Woman On Pretext Of Providing Plot
MP News: Economic Offences Wing FIR Against Jhabua Tribal Department Officials
MP News: Economic Offences Wing FIR Against Jhabua Tribal Department Officials